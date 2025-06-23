Golden Girl Kirsty Coventry Officially Assumes Offices as IOC President

By Takudzwa Tondoya

History making and Zimbabwe’s most decorated Olympian Kirsty Coventry has officially taken the helm of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) becoming the first woman ever to lead the global sporting body.

Coventry (41) assumed office today, replacing outgoing president Thomas Bach of Germany who stepped down after serving for 12 years.

Her appointment marks a new era—not just for the IOC but for African representation in international sports leadership.

She was elected during the IOC’s 144th Session held in Greece in March, emerging victorious from a competitive field of seven high-profile candidates.

The list included British athletics icon Sebastian Coe, Spain’s Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr, Japan’s Morinari Watanabe, France’s David Lappartient, Johan Eliasch of Great Britain and Prince Faisal bin Hussein of Jordan.

A two-time Olympic gold medalist in the 200-meter backstroke (2004 and 2008), Coventry boasts an illustrious swimming career with seven Olympic medals to her name- two golds, three silvers, and a bronze alongside three world championship titles.

“This is not just a personal milestone, it is a win for women, for Africa, and for every young girl who dreams of breaking barriers.” Coventry was quoted as saying during her acceptance remarks in Greece.

Back home, her elevation sparked celebrations, with Zimbabweans hailing her as a beacon of excellence and integrity.

Coventry previously served as Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture from 2018, and returned to the IOC Executive Board in 2023 after an earlier term from 2018 to 2021.