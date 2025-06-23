ZRP Cracks Down on Mutare ‘Vuzu Party’ as Party Invite Goes Viral

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched an investigation into a widely circulated social media post advertising a controversial “vuzu party” allegedly set to take place in Mutare.

According to the police, the event, which is being marketed as a sex party reportedly charges men USD 20 to gain access to a private location where the gathering is planned.

In a stern warning issued Tuesday, the ZRP cautioned the event organizers that the full weight of the law would be applied.

“The ZRP is investigating circumstances in which a viral social media post is inviting the public to participate in a ‘vuzu’ or sex party in Mutare at a private location with men allegedly paying USD 20 to enter the premise. The ZRP warns the organizers that the law will take its course without fear or favour,” said the police in a statement.

Originating in South Africa and now creeping into urban Zimbabwean youth culture, vuzu parties are secret, unsanctioned gatherings often involving underage drinking, drug abuse and unprotected group sex.

Typically organized through social media or WhatsApp, these parties are associated with high-risk behaviour and are often hosted in rented houses or lodges.

Authorities and parents alike have raised concerns about their growing popularity, especially in cities such as Harare, Bulawayo and now Mutare.

In many instances, these parties are linked to school holidays, with teenagers lured by the promise of alcohol, drugs and unrestricted sexual encounters.