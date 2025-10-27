Government Unveils “Cotton to Clothing” Strategy to Revitalize Zimbabwe’s Textile Industry

The government of Zimbabwe is intensifying efforts to rejuvenate its ailing textile industry with the introduction of the “Cotton to Clothing” strategy. This ambitious plan is aimed at revitalising the cotton industry, creating jobs, and driving economic growth through value-added processing of local cotton.

With cotton being one of Zimbabwe’s primary agricultural exports, the government believes that there is a huge untapped potential in developing a vibrant textile industry that will transform the country’s economy. According to a report from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the plan is focused on increasing cotton production, processing it locally, and ensuring that Zimbabwean textiles are competitive both domestically and internationally.

Industry and Commerce permanent secretary Thomas Wushe said the government is currently working on strategies to revive the textile industry.

“The ministry is now implementing the Local Content Policy, which encourages manufacturers to source raw materials locally to boost domestic output and lessen dependency on imports,” Wushe said.

He was speaking during the Zimbabwe Clothing Manufacturers Association (ZCMA) Awards held under the theme Celebrating Excellence Weaving Tomorrow.

Zimbabwe’s cotton industry has long been a significant contributor to the country’s agricultural economy. However, the local textile sector has faced numerous challenges over the years, including outdated equipment, fluctuating global cotton prices, and competition from cheap imports. The government’s renewed focus on local value addition is seen as a way to address these challenges while also improving the livelihoods of smallholder farmers who rely on cotton as a major cash crop.

This strategy has also garnered the support of the private sector, including major cotton processors and textile manufacturers who have expressed optimism about the government’s renewed focus on the industry.

Wushe said an investment of US$22 million by David Whitehead, expansion of Edgars Stores nationally and increased capital investments from clothing manufacturers like Paramount Garment Works are examples of a reviving industry.

“This collective growth across the industry underscores the sector’s potential, contributing to employment creation and economic development and indicates that the textile sector is thriving in Zimbabwe,” he said.

ZCMA vice-chairperson Energy Deshe said the industry was recovering from a depression.

“We can see the industry coming up because I think one of the key things is that the ministry really recognises us as one of the key players insofar as the economic revival agenda is concerned,” he said.

“So, like I have highlighted, we are a low-hanging fruit in the sense that we are a labour-intensive industry such that once it thrives, it means that there is a lot of creation of employment, which will then have a multiplier effect insofar as the economy is concerned.

“One of the key things we have also been lobbying for, especially when it comes to the local procurement, is to see the government actually procuring from local companies and paying the local companies.”

However, analysts caution that for the strategy to succeed, there must be significant investment in infrastructure, including modernising cotton ginning and spinning facilities, as well as improving access to financing for smallholder farmers. Additionally, they suggest that there should be policies in place to support the local cotton industry by limiting the importation of cheaper textiles.

The Zimbabwean textile industry was once a significant player in the regional and global market, but it has struggled in recent years due to a range of economic challenges. The government hopes that by focusing on local production and value addition, Zimbabwe can return to its former glory.

The “Cotton to Clothing” strategy also aims to position Zimbabwe as a key player in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), with the potential to export high-quality, locally-made garments to other African countries and beyond.