Masarira in Court Over ‘One Million Men March’ Protest Flyers

By Judith Nyuke

Activist Jestiere Malcom Masarira appeared before Harare magistrate Sharon Rakafa on Saturday, facing charges of incitement to participate in a public gathering with the intent to cause public violence.

The charge stems from a planned protest called the One Million Men March, an event organized by war veteran Blessed “Bombshell” Runesu Geza that was set for October 17, 2025.

The State alleges that on 16 October 2025, Masarira, 35, and activist Godfrey Karembera who is already on remand reportedly connived to incite members of the public to participate in a public gathering being called for by Blessed Runesu Geza to join the One Million Men March against the Head of State and Government, His Excellency Comrade Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

The march was scheduled to be held on 17 October 2025 at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Square and Africa Unity Square, Harare.

The Court heard that pursuant to the above, Masarira and Karembera printed and distributed some fliers written “STOP THE LOOTING ZIMBABWE IS NOT FOR SALE”, “7 BILLION REASONS TO MARCH” FRI OCT 17, 8AM ROBERT MUGABE SQUARE” while others were written “THIS IS A SOLEMN ASSEMBLY OF PATRIOTS, CDE BLESSED RUNESU GEZA”,” ALL CITIZENS PROTEST”, “ONE MILLION MAN MARCH, TRIPPLE PROTEST” “#ZIM RISING ON 17 OCT” at Machipisa, Glenview and Budiriro suburbs in Harare.

The police received a tip-off that accused were distributing some fliers from a silver Toyota Aqua and tracked the motor vehicle to Patrenda Road in Glenview 3, Harare were they intercepted it. Police recovered about 7200 flyers from the motor vehicle and took them as exhibit.

Accused escaped from the scene of crime leaving behind one of his accomplices Malvern Mavhere who is already on remand and he was subsequently arrested.