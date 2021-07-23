Govt Apologises For Late Payment To Cotton Farmers

The government has apologised to cotton farmers for the delay in payment of of their 2020 produce saying the challenges that affected the transfer of money has since been rectified.

Government owes cotton growers upto ZWL$1.5 billion.

The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement, Dr. Anxious Masuka told parliament that the delay was caused by the monetary and fiscal challenges that were experienced in the country last year.

Masuka urged cotton growers to go to their nearest Cotton Company of Zimbabwe deport (COTTCO depots) to update their details so that their payment can be transferred.

He said the first tranche of $66 million was paid last week.

Watch the video below for more details: