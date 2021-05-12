Govt Orders Kombis To Join ZUPCO or Remain Banned

The government has ordered private commuter omnibuses (kombis) who are willing to be back on the road to join the ZUPCO franchise or remain parked and face extinction.

In a meeting between Kombi operators and ZUPCO executive in Bulawayo recently, Local Government Minister July Moyo told the operators that all kombis are open to going to ZUPCO failure of which would result in operators losing business, which can further fuel the already terrible transport shortages across the country.

The meeting also sought to address the challenges of unfair income distribution and regarding reviews to profitable rates for operators and late payments.

“It must be known to all that ZUPCO is the sole national passenger carrier and no kombi will be allowed to operate outside of the ZUPCO model,” Moyo said.

The current situation has left thousands of commuters stranded as the public operator, ZUPCO is failing to meet the high demand for ferrying passengers.

The government halted Kombi operations last year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic with the aim to limit the movements of people. Only ZUPCO branded buses and kombis have been in operation since.

However, the system seems not to be working as, since the reopening of the economy, most people returned to work amid the crisis.

The situation has forced unregistered kombis and pirate taxis to cash take advantage of the situation, albeit charging exorbitant prices.

In her post-cabinet remarks yesterday, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa also warned pirating kombis to desist from operating saying that only transporters under Zupco would be allowed to operate under strict COVID-19 guidelines.

In a communique after the meeting, the Greater Harare Association of Commuter Omnibus Operators (Ghaco) Ngoni Katsvairo said operators are skeptical about joining the ZUPC franchise because the pricing model bleeds them out of business.

“The idea is to get a win-win situation that encourages operators to bring more vehicles to ZUPCO than to operate illegally. The current figures are running down operating vehicles as they are way below the breakeven,” he said

He further stated that a meeting with Moyo is scheduled in Harare to clarify any grey areas of the parliament discussions, which sort to find solutions between operators and the government last week, of last week especially on the issue of rural kombis and how fuel will be issued to the kombis by ZUPCO.

“We will keep u updated on what happens but in the meantime, operators are urged to join associations so that when the rural route is opened we will be more organized,” he said.

According to the memo, those in urban areas were encouraged to join associations for proper representation and join ZUPCO if they do not have a private company or school contracts which the association is engaging the government not to interfere with.