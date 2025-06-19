Govt Pledges Full Support for AUSC Games and Youth Development

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to youth development through sports with the Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Ambassador Anselem Sanyatwe declaring the country’s full participation at 11th edition of the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Youth Games.

The event will take place in Windhoek, Namibia, from July 4 to 13, 2025.

Sanyatwe said the country’s participation highlights the government’s determination to harness sport as a catalyst for economic growth, national identity, social cohesion and international cooperation.

“The Government of Zimbabwe and the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture reaffirm the country’s commitment to embracing sport as a powerful tool for transformation, starting with these AUSC Games,” Sanyatwe said.

This year’s games will be held under the vibrant theme “Own the Moment,” urging young athletes to seize every opportunity — not just on the field, but in life.

Zimbabwe’s delegation will include 277 members, of which 197 are athletes — 93 males and 104 females — supported by coaching and administrative staff.

Sanyatwe noted that preparations are already underway, with the Ministry working closely with the Sport and Recreation Commission and Team Zimbabwe Management to ensure seamless logistics and readiness.

“These games are about much more than competition. They are a springboard for our youth to gain international exposure and grow into future stars who can represent Zimbabwe and the region at the highest levels,” he said

The AUSC Region 5 Youth Games are designed to nurture athletes under the age of 20 across Southern Africa, forming a critical part of a long-term talent development system.

Sanyatwe said Zimbabwe’s strategy aligns with international sports science practices, aiming to create a structured pathway for athletes toward elite performance.

“The experience our athletes gain from competing on this regional platform will be invaluable, inspiring them to reach greater heights in their sporting journeys,” he said

First initiated in 1997 as part of a broader five-year regional development plan adopted in Cabinda, Angola, the AUSC Games are hosted biennially by the country whose minister chairs the Region 5 Council of Ministers and this year, Namibia assumes that responsibility.