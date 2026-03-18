Harare to Host Africa’s Biggest Schools Football Finals

Harare is set to host the 2026 Continental Finals of the CAF African Schools Football Championship marking a major milestone for youth football on the continent.

The tournament, organised by the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) will take place from 2 to 10 April 2026 and is expected to bring together some of Africa’s most promising young football talent.

Now in its fourth edition, the competition was launched in 2021 by CAF President Patrice Motsepe in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire with its inaugural matches held in Maputo, Mozambique shortly afterwards.

Since its inception, the programme has grown rapidly with more than three million boys and girls participating across 48 African countries and over 82 000 schools.

It is now regarded as the largest schools football competition globally.

The finals will feature 16 teams including zonal champions host nation Zimbabwe and for the first time invited teams from other continental confederations.

In the girls’ category, teams from Zimbabwe, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Morocco, Guinea, Tanzania, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo will compete.

The boys’ competition will include Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Benin, Morocco, Senegal, Uganda, Zambia and DR Congo.

CAF said the tournament aims to blend sport with education and social development with prize money directed towards improving school infrastructure such as classrooms, libraries and sports facilities.

Winners in both categories will receive US$300 000 while runners-up will be awarded US$200 000 and third-placed teams US$150 000.

CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba described the initiative as a long-term investment in African football.

“The CAF African Schools Football Championship programme is a strategic investment in the future of African football. Under the leadership of CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe, this programme continues to combine sporting excellence with education and capacity building”, said Mosengo-Omba.

“As we prepare for the Continental Finals in Zimbabwe, including the historic participation of teams from sister Confederations, we reaffirm CAF’s commitment to developing young talent, strengthening institutions and positioning African football competitively on the global stage”, he concluded.

Alongside the matches, CAF will run a series of development workshops including training for young referees, reporters, medical officers and coaches as well as safeguarding programmes.

Officials say the event is expected to further raise Zimbabwe’s profile as a host of major sporting events while providing a platform for young players to showcase their talent on an international stage.

Further details, including the official draw and invited teams from other confederations are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.