Govt Condemns Violence After Abandoned Hard Rock–Dynamos Match

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture has condemned the violence that forced the abandonment of a Premier Soccer League match between Hard Rock FC and Dynamos FC at Chahwanda Stadium warning that such incidents threaten efforts to restore the country’s international football reputation.

In a statement following Sunday’s disturbances, the ministry said it was deeply concerned by the violence that disrupted the fixture.

“Concerned by the violence that led to the abandonment of the Premier Soccer League match between Hard Rock FC and Dynamos FC at Chahwanda on Sunday 24 May 2026,” the ministry said.

The match descended into chaos after crowd disturbances broke out, eventually leading to its abandonment.

The ministry said violent behaviour at football matches endangered players, match officials and supporters while damaging the image of the country’s football.

“Such incidents threaten the safety of players, officials and supporters, and undermine the integrity of our sport,” the statement said.

Authorities warned that the unrest risked undermining broader government efforts to bring international football back to the country.

“As Government, we deplore such incidents that undermine our efforts to bring international football back into the country. We call upon soccer-loving Zimbabweans to focus on the bigger picture,” the ministry added.

The government also praised the response of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) saying both bodies had acted swiftly following the disturbances.

“We commend both ZIFA and PSL for their prompt response and support their ongoing efforts to promote discipline, safety and respect in football,” the ministry said.

The statement called on clubs, supporters, security agencies and communities to work together to prevent violence and protect sports facilities.

“It is vital that all stakeholders — clubs, fans, security agencies and the community — work together to foster a culture of dialogue and collective ownership of our sporting infrastructure,” the ministry said.

Authorities also warned against vandalism of stadiums and sporting facilities.

“We must guard jealously against any form of vandalism of these facilities for the benefit of current and future generations,” the ministry added.

Government said it was awaiting a full report into the incident and expressed hope that similar scenes would not be repeated.