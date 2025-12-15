Govt to Roll Out Twice-Yearly HIV Injection in Major Prevention Push

By Shalom Shawurwa

Zimbabwe is preparing to place at least 46 500 people on a long-acting HIV prevention drug early next year marking the country’s first rollout of Lenacapavir a twice-yearly injectable that offers sustained protection against HIV.

Health officials say the introduction of Lenacapavir represents a major shift in the country’s HIV prevention strategy replacing the need for daily pills with a single injection that provides protection for six months.

The drug is expected to address long-standing challenges associated with oral pre-exposure prophylaxis or PrEP which requires strict daily adherence something many people at high risk of infection struggle to maintain.

Lenacapavir is expected to benefit adolescent girls and young women, key populations and individuals who face stigma, mobility challenges or difficulties taking daily medication.

Speaking at the recent ICASA 2025 conference, Zimbabwe’s national HIV prevention coordinator Ms Getrude Ncube said the country moved swiftly after approving the drug becoming the third in Africa to authorise its use.

“Within five days of approval, the Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Douglas Mombeshora addressed the nation to explain what Lenacapavir is and why it matters,” she said.

Ms Ncube said preparations for the rollout were already complete including the identification of 40 sites nationwide, assessments of facility readiness and the training of health workers.

The first consignment of doses is expected to arrive in January paving the way for a phased national introduction.

The initial target of 46 500 beneficiaries was informed by national HIV data and the country’s capacity to ensure a smooth rollout.

Priority has been given to districts with persistently high HIV incidence, rising numbers of new infections and strong uptake of oral PrEP between 2023 and 2025.

Areas selected for the first phase include Bulawayo, Harare, Chitungwiza, Mutare, Gweru, Kwekwe, Masvingo, Karoi, Mazowe, Shamva, Tsholotsho, Gwanda and Cowdray Park covering urban, peri-urban and rural communities.

The programme will focus on populations most vulnerable to HIV including adolescent girls and young women, female sex workers and pregnant or breastfeeding women.

Ms Ncube said all provinces would be included in future expansion phases as additional supplies become available.

According to the 2024 Zimbabwe Demographic and Health Survey awareness of PrEP remains below 50 percent despite oral PrEP having been available since 2018.

Awareness is lowest among young people at greatest risk of infection highlighting the need for new and more accessible prevention options.

To support the rollout, the Ministry of Health and Child Care is expanding digital demand-creation tools such as Vimbai an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot developed with the Centre for Sexual Health and HIV/AIDS Research (CeSHHAR).

Originally designed to support sex workers, the platform is now being scaled up ahead of the Lenacapavir rollout. It provides information on HIV prevention, self-testing and mental health support and is already in use in Gweru.