Five Killed in Guruve Family Massacre as Police Launch Drone-Assisted Manhunt

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched an intensive manhunt following the killing of five members of the same family in a brutal overnight attack at a farm in Guruve, Mashonaland Central.

According to police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the incident occurred on the night of 11 December 2025 at Plot 9, Ona Farm, where a suspect identified as Anymore Zvitsva allegedly attacked relatives inside their homestead.

The victims include a 66-year-old woman, her adult daughter, two young children and an adult male. Police named the deceased as Grace Zvitsva (66), Loice Chiringaushe (37), Takudzwa Kariva (five), Tatenda Chirenje (two) and Tendai Zvitsva (40).

The attack, Commissioner Nyathi said was discovered after a neighbour was woken by unusual noises coming from the homestead.

“Initial investigations revealed that a neighbour was awakened by noise emanating from the victims’ homestead and responded promptly. Upon arrival, the neighbour who was in the company of two villagers observed bloodstains at the kitchen doorstep and found Tendai Zvitsva unconscious and bleeding profusely with deep cuts on the chest,” said Nyathi

Tendai was rushed to Guruve Hospital but died shortly after admission.

Further inspection of the house revealed extensive bloodstains, with the bodies of Grace Zvitsva, Loice Chiringaushe and the two children found in the main bedroom.

Nyathi said a search of other rooms led to the rescue of five grandchildren of Grace Zvitsva who had been sleeping in a spare bedroom and were found unharmed.

He said police have intensified efforts to track down the suspect, deploying drone technology and specialist teams, including the Support Unit, Criminal Investigations Department, Canine and Horse patrols as well as intelligence officers.

“The community which includes traditional leaders have also teamed up with the police to ensure that the suspect is arrested. The suspect is also linked to murder cases in Zimuna Village, Chief Bepura Pamela Chipangura, Kudzai Chipangura and Tawanda Chipangura were killed in circumstances under probe by the police,” he said.

Search operations are focused on nearby forests and mountainous terrain where the suspect is believed to be hiding.

The ZRP has appealed to members of the public with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to report to the nearest police station as investigations into the killings continue.