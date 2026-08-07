Govt Urges Stronger Civil Society Partnerships to Drive National Development

The Government has called for stronger collaboration between civil society organisations, development partners, the private sector and communities, saying inclusive partnerships are critical to achieving Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2).

Speaking at the official opening of the National Association of Non-Governmental Organisations (NANGO) Northern Region NGO Expo and Winter School 2026, Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Advocate Mercy Dinha said sustainable development could only be achieved through collective action.

The annual gathering brought together civil society organisations, Government officials, development partners and other stakeholders under the theme: “Fortifying Inclusive Civic Spaces and Multi-Stakeholder Partnerships to Maximise Development Impact.”

Advocate Dinha said the development landscape was becoming increasingly complex due to shifting donor priorities, climate change, technological transformation and growing humanitarian demands, making stronger partnerships more important than ever.

“The Government of Zimbabwe firmly believes that sustainable national development cannot be achieved by one institution or one sector acting in isolation. Development is a shared responsibility,” she said.

She said Government remained committed to a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach recognising that each stakeholder brings unique expertise and resources capable of accelerating national development.

“As we implement NDS2, priority continues to be placed on inclusive economic growth, employment creation, food and nutrition security, climate resilience, industrialisation, infrastructure development, digital transformation, human capital development, social protection and good governance. Achieving these priorities requires strengthened partnerships, innovation, accountability, citizen participation and shared responsibility among all development actors,” she said.

Advocate Dinha described inclusive civic spaces as essential for effective development cooperation saying they create opportunities for dialogue, transparency and trust among stakeholders.

She also acknowledged the contribution of civil society organisations in complementing Government programmes in sectors including health, education, agriculture, humanitarian assistance, livelihoods, child protection, disability inclusion and disaster preparedness.

“As Government, we remain firmly guided by the principle of ‘Leaving No One and No Place Behind.’ Development must be inclusive, equitable and responsive to the needs of every Zimbabwean,” she said.

The Deputy Minister commended exhibitors at the Expo for showcasing innovative, community-driven solutions that improve livelihoods and support national development priorities.

Meanwhile, NANGO Northern Region Vice Chairperson Bishop Charles Masunungure said the annual Expo reaffirmed the importance of inclusive and coordinated development involving Government, civil society, communities and the private sector.

“This year’s Expo is running under the theme ‘Fortifying Inclusive Civic Spaces and Multi-Stakeholder Partnerships to Maximise Development Impact.’ Today’s gathering is more than just an event. It is a reaffirmation of our shared belief that development is most effective when it is inclusive, participatory and coordinated,” he said.

Bishop Masunungure acknowledged that civil society organisations continue to face funding constraints, administrative requirements and compliance obligations but said these challenges should strengthen rather than weaken collaboration.

“In such a context, strengthening partnerships and fostering constructive engagement is not optional. It is essential,” he said.

He said NANGO would continue promoting evidence-based advocacy while countering misinformation about the work of civil society organisations through transparency and by demonstrating their impact on communities.