On Zimbabwe’s Roads, Patience May Be the Difference Between Life and Death

Patience.

It is a simple virtue, but one increasingly absent on Zimbabwe’s roads, where a few seconds gained through speeding or dangerous overtaking can cost a lifetime.

Every 15 minutes, another road traffic crash occurs somewhere in Zimbabwe. By the end of an average day, five people will have lost their lives while another 38 will have suffered injuries, according to figures released by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development.

Behind every number is a story of interrupted lives,a parent who never returns home, a child left orphaned, or a family forced to exchange a joyful reunion for a funeral.

As thousands of Zimbabweans prepare to travel during the Heroes and Defence Forces holidays, government officials and road safety advocates are delivering a unified message: the country’s road safety crisis is largely preventable, but only if motorists choose responsibility over recklessness.

“This campaign is more than an annual event. It is a national call to action and a reaffirmation of our shared responsibility to protect the lives of Zimbabweans,” Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said in a speech read on his behalf during the launch of the 2026 Heroes and Defence Forces Road Safety Enforcement and Educational Awareness Campaign in Mazowe.

The campaign is built around a memorable theme: “Be patient or you could end up a patient in hospital.”

For Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Advocate Felix Mhona, the message reflects a worrying reality.

“The theme was informed by the disturbing fact that up to 94 per cent of road crashes on our roads in Zimbabwe are a direct result of inappropriate human decisions,” Mhona said. “We realised that the time has come for us to speak directly to our road users. Road safety is everyone’s business.”

The statistics suggest Zimbabwe’s biggest road safety challenge is not necessarily the condition of its roads or the mechanical reliability of vehicles, but the choices made behind the steering wheel.

Speeding, distracted driving, fatigue, dangerous overtaking, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, ignoring traffic regulations and operating unroadworthy vehicles continue to account for the majority of crashes across the country.

“Most road traffic crashes are preventable and regrettably often caused by irresponsible road users,” Mhona said.

Kazembe believes changing that behaviour requires motorists to understand what is truly at stake.

“No destination is worth a human life,” he said.

“Observe speed limits, avoid dangerous overtaking, never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, do not drive while fatigued, ensure your vehicle is roadworthy, wear your seat belt and avoid using a mobile phone while driving. One moment of recklessness or negligence can cause a lifetime of regret.”

The consequences extend well beyond those directly involved in a crash.

“Every statistic represents a family in grief: a father or mother who lost their life, a young life cut short, a child who will never see a parent again,” Mhona said.

“Today’s campaign is not the usual awareness programme, but it is a call to action and a call to respect the sanctity of life.”

The human tragedy is matched by an enormous economic burden.

Government estimates road crashes cost Zimbabwe approximately US$400 million annually, draining resources through emergency healthcare, infrastructure damage, lost productivity and disruptions to business.

“The opportunity cost of the high rate of accidents is simply too high and must be avoided at all costs,” Mhona said.

He added that preventing crashes not only saves lives but also protects livelihoods, reduces pressure on hospitals and emergency services, and preserves valuable national resources.

Road safety advocates argue that reversing Zimbabwe’s accident trends does not require extraordinary interventions. Instead, it begins with ordinary habits repeated consistently by every road user.

Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe Board Chairperson Dr Kurai Sibanda said road safety should never be viewed as the responsibility of Government or law enforcement agencies alone.

“Achieving safer roads requires a collective effort,” Sibanda said.

“Working together with Government, law enforcement agencies, transport operators, the private sector and communities, we continue to encourage positive road safety practices among all road users.”

As traffic volumes increase during the holiday period, he warned, so does the risk of collisions.

“This year’s campaign theme is a stark reminder for all to stay focused, think ahead, anticipate potential hazards and make safe decisions every time we use the road,” Sibanda said.

He urged motorists to recognise that simple decisions often make the greatest difference.

“Simple actions such as wearing seat belts, observing speed limits, maintaining safe following distances, obeying traffic signs, maintaining vehicles and showing courtesy to other road users can save lives and prevent unnecessary tragedies.”

Authorities also want passengers to become active participants in road safety rather than silent observers.

“Never stay silent when a driver is speeding, driving recklessly or breaking traffic laws,” Mhona urged.

“Your voice, raised at the right time, can save lives.”

Sibanda echoed that sentiment.

“The campaign calls upon passengers to speak out against unsafe driving and encourages pedestrians and cyclists to use the roads responsibly.”

Kazembe also challenged public transport operators to place passenger welfare above financial gain.

“Your responsibility is even greater because you carry many lives with every journey,” he said.

“Honour the trust your passengers place in you by prioritising safety ahead of profit.”

The message comes as authorities continue investing in technology to improve compliance with traffic laws.

Government is rolling out the Smart Traffic Management System while expanding the installation of surveillance cameras at signalised intersections to improve enforcement and hold traffic offenders accountable.

But officials insist technology alone will not solve Zimbabwe’s road safety crisis.

“While investments in road infrastructure are essential, it takes responsible road user behaviour, discipline and respect for traffic laws for us to register meaningful and lasting change,” Kazembe said.

Recent trends also highlight the vulnerability of pedestrians.

During the last public holiday, Zimbabwe recorded a 63 percent increase in pedestrian deaths, prompting authorities to urge people to use designated crossings and avoid distractions such as mobile phones while walking near roads.

Government has already partnered with the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, ZINARA and local authorities to repaint pedestrian crossings across the country, while calling on councils to maintain the infrastructure as part of broader road safety efforts.

Zimbabwe has committed to reducing road traffic crashes, injuries and deaths by 50 percent by 2030, a target authorities believe is achievable if every road user embraces safer behaviour.

For Sibanda, the solution ultimately lies in recognising the value of every journey.

“Everyone deserves to arrive safely and alive; please do not ruin other people’s holidays through your recklessness,” he said.

Mhona delivered perhaps the campaign’s most enduring message.

“There is a moment when everything can fall apart, and another moment when everything can fall together. Be the driver who is patient and alert, and who drives to arrive safely.”

And as millions take to Zimbabwe’s roads this holiday, Kazembe offered one final reminder that resonates beyond the commemorations themselves.

“Let this holiday be remembered not for tragedy, but for safe journeys, successful commemorations and families reunited in peace. Together, we can reduce road traffic accidents. Together, we can save lives.”