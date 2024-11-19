Growing Surveillance of Journalists and Human Rights Defenders Sparks Concern

A recent symposium in Harare has shed light on the alarming rate of surveillance on journalists and human rights defenders across Africa, particularly in Zimbabwe.

This escalating issue has raised serious concerns about privacy and freedom of expression. Participants shared disturbing accounts of government monitoring, which has left these groups vulnerable to threats and intimidation.

The Privacy Symposium Africa, hosted by Unwanted Witnesses and the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zimbabwe, brought together journalists, human rights activists, and civil society organizations to tackle this issue.

Discussions centered on the erosion of privacy and its impact on fundamental freedoms.

In Zimbabwe, constitutional privacy rights, enshrined in Section 57 of the Constitution, are increasingly being infringed upon.

These violations are often justified under the guise of national security, sparking concerns about unchecked government overreach.

Freda Nalumansi from Unwanted Witnesses highlighted the dangers faced by journalists and activists.

“We’ve seen physical threats, confiscation of personal property, injuries, and even deaths. Freedom of expression and movement are under siege. Many journalists now practice self-censorship, undermining the integrity and quality of their work.” Nalumansi said

An example is the arrest and detention of 40 election monitors from the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) and the Election Resource Centre during last year’s election.

Although charges were dropped, their laptops and mobile phones remain confiscated.

Hellen Sithole, MISA Zimbabwe’s Legal and ICT Lead, emphasized the need to address digital threats.

“Digital rights are as critical as human rights. Technology empowers journalists but also exposes them to surveillance. Ensuring protection from these threats is essential for safeguarding press freedom and democracy,” Sithole said

The symposium urged collective action to address digital surveillance and uphold freedoms across the continent.

Ratifying regional agreements like the Malabo Convention and the Maputo Protocol would strengthen protections for journalists and human rights defenders.

