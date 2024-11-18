Women Run The Show At Men’s Health Marathon

The Cimas iGo Marathon in Harare, aimed at raising awareness about men’s health, saw an unexpected yet welcome twist Sunday as women turned out in large numbers to participate.

Held at the ZB Sports Club, the event focused on promoting awareness of prostate and testicular cancer while encouraging men to prioritize their health.

However, it was the strong female turnout that highlighted the broader support for the cause, showcasing how health initiatives benefit from community-wide involvement​

More than 1,500 participants gathered for the races, which spanned 5km, 10km, and a rigorous 21km.

While the event aligned with the global Movember movement, aimed at tackling men’s health issues, it was women who turned out in droves, donning their running shoes and embracing the cause with infectious enthusiasm.

Cimas Health Group’s CEO, Vuli Ndlovu, hailed the event as a success, emphasizing its dual focus on physical wellness and awareness-building.

“The iGo Marathon underscores the importance of early detection and regular screenings for prostate cancer, a disease affecting 1.3 million men globally every year,” he stated. But Ndlovu was quick to highlight the invaluable role women play in such initiatives, noting that their participation embodies a powerful message: when it comes to health, family and community are in it together.

The marathon wasn’t just about running—it was also about the funds. All proceeds from the race will be donated to the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe, a testament to Cimas’ commitment to the cause.

Last year, the event raised over $13,000, and this year’s figures are expected to surpass that, thanks to the enthusiastic turnout.

Many women shared that they were running for their fathers, brothers, and husbands. “Men can be a bit stubborn when it comes to visiting the doctor,” said one participant, laughing as she stretched for the 10km race. “So, we’re here to give them a gentle push—through running!”

The day was not just a testament to fitness and health but also a celebration of unity, proving that health is a family affair.

The men, encouraged by their cheering female supporters, are surely rethinking their next doctor’s appointment. After all, with a fan base like this, there’s no room for excuses.

