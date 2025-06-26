Gvt Confirms Citizens in Middle East Safe Amid Ongoing Unrest

The Government has confirmed that all Zimbabwean nationals in the Middle East who have contacted diplomatic missions in the region are accounted for and safe amid rising tensions and instability in parts of the region.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, spokesperson and Director of Public Diplomacy, Communications and Advocacy Mrs. Philisiwe Chidawanyika, reassured the public that the government is actively monitoring developments and remains committed to protecting citizens abroad.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade is following closely the developments in the Middle East, and wishes to advise the public that, in line with its mandate under Section 35, subsection 3 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe which states that all Zimbabwean citizens are entitled to the several rights and benefits, including the protection granted by the State wherever they may be, Zimbabwean citizens who contacted our Embassies in the affected countries are accounted for and confirmed safe,” Chidawanyika said.

She said the government is committed in offering critical consular services and when necessary, repatriation and evacuation assistance to citizens in distress.

“The Government of Zimbabwe remains committed to the protection of its citizens living abroad through offering consular services as well as facilitating repatriation and evacuation of citizens in distress situations,” the statement read.

She urged Zimbabweans living in foreign countries to maintain communication with embassies.

“In this regard, Zimbabwean citizens are encouraged to register their presence in a foreign country with the nearest Embassy of Zimbabwe to facilitate communication and enable the Government to provide the necessary services,” Chidawanyika added.

While the Ministry did not disclose the specific countries or incidents prompting the latest concern, regional tensions have recently escalated in several Middle Eastern hotspots, prompting multiple countries to issue travel advisories or take steps to ensure the safety of their nationals abroad.

Zimbabwe maintains diplomatic missions across key countries in the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Iran.