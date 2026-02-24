Man Arrested After Fatal Shooting During Bull Slaughter

A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fellow villager was shot dead during an attempt to slaughter a bull at Lushongwe Business Centre in Gwanda.

Police in Gwanda confirmed the arrest of Dumisani Nyathi in connection with the death of 47-year-old Butholezwe Sibanda. The incident occurred on Saturday.

According to police, Nyathi had sold his beast to another villager and the animal was taken to the business centre for direct slaughter.

However, events took a tragic turn when the bull reportedly broke free.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Stanford Mguni said the animal snapped its chains and charged towards Nyathi and other villagers who had gathered at the slaughter point.

“While at the slaughter point, the bull broke its chains and charged towards the accused and Sibanda who was among villagers gathered there,” he said.

Police say Nyathi, who was carrying a short-gun rifle fired a shot intended for the animal but missed. The bullet instead struck Sibanda.

“Sibanda died on the spot. The matter was reported to the police and investigations are ongoing,” Mguni added.