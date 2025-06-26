Good Deeds Day Conference to Rally Regional Leaders and Volunteers for Sustainable Development

The Good Deeds Day Zimbabwe Regional Leaders Conference is set to take place on June 24-25, 2025, at the Rainbow Towers Group, Harare (HICC). This premier event brings together leaders, volunteers, and organizations from across Africa and beyond to discuss inclusive volunteering for sustainable development.

Themed “Advancing community resilience through doing good,” the conference aims to expand networks, foster strategic partnerships, and address challenges in community service. Over 210 delegates are expected to attend, including government representatives, members of the diplomatic corps, corporate leaders, NGOs, associations, and individuals.

“We are excited to host this important event in Zimbabwe, bringing together leaders and volunteers to discuss ways to make a meaningful impact in our communities,” said Dr. Lucia Nkomo, the Good Deeds Say Zimbabwe Country Director.

The conference will feature discussions on key topics such as volunteer engagement, social inclusion, youth empowerment, and partnerships with government and corporate entities. Delegates will have the opportunity to network with like-minded individuals, share best practices, and learn from experts in the field.

Good Deeds Day is a global movement that celebrates the power of doing good. It encourages individuals, organizations, and communities to engage in acts of kindness and service, fostering positive change worldwide.