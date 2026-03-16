Gvt Intensifies Public Sector Reforms as Top-Performing Ministers Honoured

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Government has renewed its push for stronger accountability and improved service delivery across the public sector as senior officials signed performance contracts for 2026 and the results of the 2025 performance evaluations were announced.

Speaking at the ceremony in Harare, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the exercise was a key step in strengthening governance and ensuring that government institutions deliver measurable results for citizens.

“This ceremony marks the signing of the 2026 Performance Contracts and a key milestone in our public administrative and governance journey,” he said.

Performance contracts are part of the government’s results-based management framework designed to ensure that ministries, departments and agencies focus on clearly defined targets aligned with national development priorities.

Mnangagwa said the initiative reflects the government’s determination to improve efficiency and rebuild public confidence in state institutions.

“It reflects our unwavering commitment and resilience in delivering public services with efficiency as we march forward, towards the realization of Vision 2030,” he said.

Over the past few years, the government has intensified reforms aimed at institutionalising performance management systems across the public sector.

“Over the past years, we have collectively scaled up the institutionalization of public sector reform measures, including performance contracting,” Mnangagwa said.

He added that these reforms had helped modernise systems within government institutions, making them more responsive to the needs of citizens.

“These have seen the revamping of systems and processes within our institutions, making them more adaptive, which is essential for citizen satisfaction, confidence and trust,” he said.

According to the Mnangagwa, the country’s performance contracting system has also attracted international recognition as a model for strengthening economic governance and promoting a results-oriented culture in the public sector.

“Zimbabwe’s Performance Contracting System was recognized as one of the commendable practices for economic governance, that is entrenching a results oriented culture in the public sector,” he said.

During the event, several ministers were recognised for outstanding performance. Among the top performers were Tourism and Hospitality Minister Barbara Rwodzi, Anxious Masuka (Agriculture) and Ziyambi Ziyambi (Justice Minister)

Top-performing Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution included Ezra Ruvai Chadzamira (Masvingo), Misheck Mugadza (Manicaland) and Owen Ncube (Midlands).

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya outlined the overall performance results across government.

He said 25 Cabinet ministers were evaluated with 20 meeting their set targets, while five fell below the targets but remained within the acceptable variance range.

Among Permanent Secretaries, 25 were assessed with 16 meeting their targets and nine falling below the targets but within variance.

For Deputy Ministers, 16 met their targets while 10 were below target but within the acceptable variance.

In the category of Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution 10 were evaluated with five meeting their targets and five falling below but within variance.

Rushwaya also said four Secretaries for Provincial Affairs met their targets while six were below target but remained within acceptable performance margins.

President Mnangagwa urged public officials to remain focused on delivering results as the country continues implementing the National Development Strategy 2.

“As Government, we all have a duty to ‘Implement, Deliver and Impact’ the lives and livelihoods of our fellow citizens,” he said.

He said collaboration across government institutions would be crucial in ensuring that policies translate into real benefits for communities across the country.

“Together, we must deliver. We must never fail our nation.

“Let us all, therefore, implement, deliver and ultimately impact the economy and livelihoods of our communities,” he said.