Two Foreign Nationals Arrested Over US$1.5m Mining Investment Fraud

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested two foreign nationals in connection with an alleged fraud involving a mining investment deal worth US$1.5m.

In a statement ZRP national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspects are being investigated for fraud, externalisation of funds and unlawful possession of dagga.

According to the police, the case involves a foreign investor who was allegedly duped of US$1.5m in a purported mining investment arrangement.

The main suspect was arrested on 14 March 2026 at Norton Tollgate, west of Harare while travelling in a black Lexus SUV with three other individuals.

Police officers searched the vehicle after the arrest and reportedly recovered prepared dagga.

A follow-up search was later conducted at the suspect’s residence in Borrowdale where authorities said they discovered about 10 grammes of suspected gold nuggets.

Police are now verifying whether the suspect holds the necessary permits to possess the recovered gold.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of a foreign national in connection with cases of fraud and externalization of funds in which another foreign investor was allegedly duped of USD 1 500 000.00 in a mining investment deal,” he said.

Commissioner Nyathi added that the police are working to establish the legality of the recovered minerals and other evidence linked to the case.

Authorities have also urged investors to exercise caution when entering into mining-related transactions.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges members of the public, particularly investors, to conduct thorough due diligence and verify ownership of mining claims with relevant authorities before entering into any transactions,” Commissioner Nyathi said.

The country’s mining sector remains one of the country’s largest economic drivers attracting both local and foreign investors. However, officials have repeatedly warned of fraudulent schemes targeting investors seeking opportunities in the industry.

Police say investigations into the case are ongoing.