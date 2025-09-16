Rights Report Exposes Alarming Pattern of State-Linked Abuses

The country’s fragile human rights record has come under renewed scrutiny after the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) reported more than 3,000 victims of violations across the country in August painting a bleak picture of systemic intimidation, coercion and abuse.

According to the monthly monitoring report, at least 121 incidents were documented nationwide with women and people with disabilities disproportionately affected.

Victims endured threats of violence, harassment, forced displacement and unfair denial of services abuses that ZPP says are steadily eroding social trust and democratic participation.

The report identifies the ruling ZANU-PF as the chief perpetrator responsible for nearly half of all violations often through party leaders and grassroots members.

Other actors include traditional leaders, local authorities, the police and even school officials highlighting the breadth of state-linked complicity.

Particularly chilling was the conduct of Local Government Minister and Murewa North legislator Daniel Garwe, the MP for Murewa North who told villagers that opposition sympathisers should be “mashed by hand” a phrase reminiscent of genocidal hate speech.

Such rhetoric, ZPP warned normalises violence and directly undermines constitutional freedoms of expression, assembly and association.

Beyond threats, the weaponisation of food and farming inputs emerged as a consistent pattern.

Villagers from Masvingo to Manicaland were coerced into surrendering grain or cash contributions under threat of eviction or exclusion from future state programmes.

Even drought-hit households and non-beneficiaries were forced to comply, deepening food insecurity in already struggling communities.

The report also highlighted politically motivated violence such as assaults in Midlands on citizens who refused to reveal political loyalties and the attack on opposition leader Job Sikhala’s Harare home where an explosive device caused extensive damage.

Meanwhile, unresolved cases of enforced disappearances including journalist Itai Dzamara’s—remain a haunting reminder of impunity.

ZPP concluded that these abuses are not isolated but entrenched demanding urgent accountability and reforms.

“Systemic violations continue to weaken the social fabric and silence dissent,” ZPP said urging stronger protections for fundamental rights and genuine efforts at reconciliation.