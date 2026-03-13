Gvt Introduces Standard Price List to Curb Public Procurement Costs

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The government has introduced a National Standard Price List (NSPL) aimed at guiding the purchase of commonly used goods and services across public institutions.

The Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion said the measure will apply to ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), as well as state-owned enterprises and local authorities.

In a statement, the ministry said the initiative is being implemented in partnership with the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) as part of efforts to strengthen accountability and consistency in government procurement.

Officials say the move is designed to address price disparities that have been recorded across different government institutions.

“This measure has been introduced to guarantee value for money in public spending by addressing price inconsistencies across MDAs and enhancing control over public expenditures,” the ministry said.

Authorities say the pricing framework is also expected to improve efficiency and transparency in the use of public funds.

“The implementation of the NSPL is expected to enhance cost savings, transparency, and efficiency in public procurement, thereby supporting national development priorities,” said the ministry.

The government said the policy forms part of wider reforms to improve public financial management.

These include the rollout of the electronic Government Procurement system, alongside strengthened financial oversight and improved budget management mechanisms.

Officials added that the initiative is aligned with provisions outlined in the 2026 National Budget Statement.

The ministry also said the procurement framework will prioritise locally produced goods and services while encouraging the use of local currency in government transactions.

It added that payments to local suppliers will be made solely in the local currency.