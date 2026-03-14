Gvt Warns of Rising Fake Job Offers Linked to Human Trafficking

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The government has warned citizens to remain alert to deceptive recruitment schemes increasingly being used by criminal networks to lure job seekers into human trafficking.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services said there had been a rise in fraudulent recruitment activities targeting people seeking employment abroad particularly in South Africa and Middle Eastern countries such as Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

“The Government of Zimbabwe warns citizens against a surge in deceptive recruitment practices leading to human trafficking,” the statement read.

Authorities said many victims are promised legitimate employment but are later subjected to exploitation once they reach their destinations.

“Victims are instead subjected to forced labour, domestic servitude, sexual exploitation, and document confiscation,” said the ministry.

The government said the impact of trafficking goes beyond the individuals involved, affecting families, communities and the nation.

“Victims suffer physical abuse, psychological trauma, financial loss, and stigma while families often endure emotional distress and debt resulting from recruitment fees. Officials also warned that communities become more vulnerable as criminal networks expand their activities, while the nation risks losing skilled workers and damaging its international reputation,” said the ministry.

Authorities urged the public to be cautious and look out for warning signs linked to fraudulent recruiters.

These include demands for large upfront payments, vague job descriptions, pressure to travel immediately or contracts written in languages applicants do not understand.

The ministry also warned against offers promising instant wealth or requiring no experience particularly from recruiters who lack a physical address or a statutory licence.

To avoid falling victim, the government encouraged citizens to verify recruitment agencies before committing to any job offer.

“Apply the ‘3 Rs’: Research the agency, Request written contracts, Report suspicious offers,” the ministry said.

Officials also noted that trafficking is not limited to cross-border movement and can occur within Zimbabwe itself.

They said domestic trafficking is also a concern with exploitation sometimes taking place in homes, on the streets and in workplaces without victims crossing international borders.

Government has introduced measures to combat human trafficking including the Trafficking in Persons Act (2014) and a National Action Plan guided by prevention, prosecution, protection and partnerships.