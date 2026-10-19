Harare Man Faces 10-armed Robbery Charges Over US$50k Haul

A 33-year-old man has appeared in court facing 10 counts of armed robbery involving property and cash worth thousands of United States dollars stolen from residents in several Harare suburbs.

Chamunorwa Takawira is accused of carrying out a series of robberies with accomplices some of whom allegedly used pistols, machetes and iron bars to force their way into victims’ homes.

According to court papers, one of the alleged incidents occurred on 22 July 2026 when Takawira and his accomplices allegedly broke into Dansan Kagade’s home in Ashdown Park, Harare.

The group, which was reportedly armed with a pistol, machete and claw bar, allegedly assaulted Kagade and stole US$1 200 in cash, a Tokarev pistol, mobile phones, electronic gadgets, a tolls box and groceries.

The value of the stolen property was estimated at US$6 606, with nothing recovered.

In another incident on 29 July, Takawira and his alleged accomplices reportedly targeted Sandra Makore and Victory Chinamaira at their home in Cold Comfort.

The court heard that the suspects forced their way into the house and demanded money from Makore who handed over US$285.

They allegedly manhandled Chinamaira and forced her into Makore’s bedroom before ransacking the house and stealing kitchen utensils, baby clothes, groceries, mobile phones, laptops, a Hisense television and blankets.

The value of the stolen property was put at US$1,875.

Takawira is also accused of participating in a robbery at Peter Mhizha’s home in Houghton Park on 31 July 2026.

The suspects allegedly assaulted Mhizha and stole a monarch bag containing clothes, four uninstalled closed-circuit television cameras, cash and a Samsung S21 mobile phone.

The stolen property was valued at US$4 400.

Another alleged robbery occurred on 3 August in Cold Comfort where Takawira, his alleged accomplice Chiedza Jamombe and other suspects reportedly targeted Shambadzeni Fungura, Panashe Machavangu and Starvation Nyakabau.

According to the court papers, the suspects forced their way into the house and confronted Fungura in her bedroom where they allegedly demanded cash.

Fungura reportedly surrendered US$450 before the suspects stole laptops, mobile phones, shoes, a speaker and 3 900 Tanzanian shillings.

One of the suspects allegedly remained behind to guard Fungura while the others proceeded to Machavangu’s spare bedroom.

Machavangu was reportedly ordered to lie on the floor while a pistol was pointed at him.

The suspects allegedly stole US$70 from his wallet, nine suits, a Samsung tablet and an HP laptop.

They then allegedly locked him inside the room before proceeding to Nyakabau’s bedroom, where they ordered her to remain silent and lie on the floor. Her Vivo mobile phone and groceries were reportedly stolen.

The value of the property stolen during the incident was estimated at US$8 120 and 3.9 million Tanzanian shillings, with nothing recovered from Takawira, according to the court papers.

The charges further relate to an alleged robbery on 6 August at the home of Blessing Karuma in Houghton Park.

The suspects allegedly forced open the kitchen door while armed with a pistol and an iron bar, confronted Karuma in his bedroom and demanded cash.

Karuma reportedly surrendered US$2 500 from a wardrobe, while the suspects allegedly broke open a metal box and took another US$500.

They also allegedly stole several mobile phones, laptops, wristwatches, kitchenware, handbags and other household items. The value of the stolen property was estimated at US$5 827.

In a separate incident on 26 August, the accused and his alleged accomplices reportedly broke into Kimberly Fianda’s home in Bloomingdale, Harare, and stole US$150, a monarch bag, an iPhone 14 Pro, a solar battery and an inverter.

The stolen property was valued at US$6 000 with US$150 reportedly recovered.

The court papers also detail an alleged robbery on 1 September involving Samuel Pardon Dandira, whose home was reportedly raided by suspects armed with two pistols, a machete and an iron bar.

The suspects allegedly stole groceries, clothes, shoes, travel bags, a microwave, a cooler box, vehicle and house keys as well as two Samsung mobile phones.

The stolen property was valued at US$8 255 with goods worth US$30 reportedly recovered.

Further charges relate to alleged robberies at the homes of Henry Herbert Finch and Douglas Kanyemba in Madokero Estate on 12 September.

Finch reportedly lost US$1 700, several mobile phones and other property valued at US$3,100, while Kanyemba lost three Samsung mobile phones and a speaker valued at US$845.

In another alleged incident on the same day, Aurther Chaibva of Bloomingdale was reportedly robbed of US$2 135, a guitar, a microphone, groceries, a lithium battery, an inverter and a seven-kilogramme gas tank.

Court papers state that Jamombe was arrested on 30 September 2026, leading to the recovery of some stolen property. She allegedly implicated her husband, John Nhira who is reportedly on the run and Takawira as accomplices.

Detectives from CID Homicide Harare reportedly arrested Takawira on 17 October after receiving information that he was at his home in Kuora village under Chief Seke.

In another account contained in the court papers, detectives reportedly tracked Takawira to Murisa Park Extension in Seke in October.

He allegedly attempted to flee and was shot in the lower limbs before being apprehended.

The documents state that Takawira admitted involvement in the offences during questioning and implicated Nhira, who remains at large.

Harare Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa remanded Takawira in custody.