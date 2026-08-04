Hands Off Commuters: Rogue Transport Operators Warned

The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) has warned transport operators and their agents against using force, intimidation and other coercive tactics to compel commuters to board buses, saying offenders risk fines or imprisonment under Zimbabwe’s consumer protection laws.

The warning comes as schools close for the holidays and passenger volumes increase across the country, a period often marked by heightened competition among transport operators at bus termini.

In a statement, the Commission said it was deeply concerned by growing reports of commuters being pulled, pushed, threatened or misled into boarding buses they had not chosen.

“The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) has noted with deep concern the increased reported incidents of some transport operators and their proxies forcing commuters to board buses they do not intend to board by pulling, pushing, intimidating or misleading them, especially as schools close and travel volumes increase,” the Commission said.

The regulator described the conduct as unacceptable and said it violated Section 35(2) of the Consumer Protection Act [Chapter 14:44] which prohibits suppliers of goods and services from using physical force, coercion, undue influence, pressure, duress, harassment or other unfair tactics against consumers.

According to the Commission, anyone found guilty of breaching the law could face criminal penalties.

“Please note that any violation of the above provision is punishable at law under the CPA, with perpetrators liable to pay a fine or face imprisonment,” the statement said.

To address the problem, the CPC said it would collaborate with law enforcement agencies to restore order in the transport sector and safeguard the rights of the travelling public.

The Commission also plans to engage transport associations to educate operators on their legal obligations towards passengers while simultaneously raising public awareness about commuters’ rights and responsibilities under the Consumer Protection Act.

“The Commission is going to partner with other law enforcement agencies so that sanity is restored within the transport sector for the protection of the commuting public,” it said.

The CPC urged members of the public who experience or witness harassment, intimidation or other unfair practices at bus ranks to report the incidents through its hotline numbers, saying public cooperation would help improve compliance and protect consumer rights.

The warning comes at a time when long-distance bus operators are expected to experience increased demand as families travel during the school, Defence and Heroes holidays prompting authorities to intensify efforts to ensure commuters are treated fairly and safely.