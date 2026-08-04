Prophet T Freddy turns pain into praise with new collaboration featuring Trymore Bande

A song born out of heartbreak has been transformed into a soundtrack of hope, as Prophet T Freddy returns with a new version of his popular track “Ndirikurwadziwa” featuring gospel sensation Trymore Bande.

When the original song was released, “Ndirikurwadziwa” quickly moved beyond the walls of the church and found a second life online, becoming a social media anthem for thousands of people who connected with its message of pain, perseverance and faith.

The song was inspired by a difficult chapter in Prophet Freddy’s journey following the demolition of Goodness and Mercy Ministries Church in Glen View 7, an event that tested the faith of his congregation and became the backdrop for a deeply personal musical expression.

But now, the prophet is rewriting that story.With “Ndirikurwadziwa (Victory Version)”, featuring Trymore Bande, Prophet T Freddy delivers a message that moves from sorrow to triumph, blending two powerful voices from Zimbabwe’s gospel scene.

“This song is an encouragement to people that no matter what they go through, God will always come for them,” Prophet Freddy said.

The accompanying music video further strengthens the song’s message, capturing themes of resilience, restoration and the belief that difficult seasons do not define a person’s future.

The release comes as Prophet Freddy’s ministry celebrates a new chapter, with his church now operating from the state-of-the-art Miami Haven facility, a symbol of growth after a period marked by uncertainty.The gospel artist has also continued his strong run on the music scene.

Last week, he released “Kubata Kwashe”, a track that has quickly gained traction across social media platforms, radio stations and public spaces, emerging as another anthem among listeners.

For Prophet Freddy, the music is not just entertainment, it is a reflection of real-life struggles and a reminder of hope.

“No matter what you go through in life, God will always come for you,” he said.