Magaya’s Alleged Bodyguard Acquitted in Ti Gonzi Fraud Case

By Judith Nyuke

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder Walter Magaya’s alleged bodyguard Tapiwa Felix Chikondo who was accused of smuggling a vehicle and selling it to rapper Ti Gonzi has been acquitted by a Harare Regional Magistrate.

​In her judgment, Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka ruled that the State failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

She noted that there was no evidence linking the accused Chikondo to the offence nor was there any proof that he operated as a car dealer.

​The Magistrate further stated that all nine witnesses provided conflicting evidence regarding the events of the day in question.

​

Regarding the smuggling charge, Magistrate Chakanyuka noted a lack of evidence showing that Chikondo either imported the vehicle or failed to pay import duties.

She added that the State and its witnesses focused almost entirely on the fraud allegations, placing no substantial facts before the court concerning the smuggling charge.

​Chikondo, represented by Malvern Mapako of Rubaya and Chatambudza Legal Practitioners maintained his innocence throughout the trial.

He testified that he was not involved in the importation of the car nor did he participate in any transaction regarding the vehicle.

The State failed to prove that Chikondo smuggled a Toyota Mark X into Zimbabwe and sold it to musician T Gonzi for US$5 000.

It was also alleged that Chikondo fraudulently obtained a new set of number plates (AGS 2550) by using the registration details of another vehicle to bypass ZIMRA import duties.

​The vehicle was eventually impounded in Mbare on January 7, while in T Gonzi’s possession after investigations revealed no record of import clearance or duty payment.

This resulted in a total loss of US$3 389.55 in unpaid taxes.