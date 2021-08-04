Harare City Council To Follow Up On Demolished Sites

Harare City Council spokesperson Michael Chideme says the authority will follow up on demolished illegal trading sites across the city to ensure that no reconstruction takes place. In June, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development and all respective local authorities namely City of Harare, Chitungwiza Municipality, Ruwa Local Board and Epworth, embarked on a coordinated demolition exercise of illegal trading sites across these jurisdictions to enforce sanity.

