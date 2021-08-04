Major Boost For E-Learning Programme

The government has opened up community information centres to learners and educators as part of measures to promote e-learning as COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt physical classes.

The e-Learning initiative will see Community Information Centres in cities, towns and major growth points supporting students, pupils and youths with free internet in order to spur e-learning, e-commerce and innovation.

Addressing the post cabinet briefing yesterday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa said the objective of the National e-Learning is to transform the education sector through the development of adequate technological capacity for both learners and educators regardless of geographical location or economic circumstance.

“The Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services wishes to accelerate the implementation of the National e-Learning Strategy through the provision of free internet services to 400 schools that already have connectivity but are encountering difficulties in paying monthly bandwidth subscriptions. The schools will be provided with data for nine months. An additional 180 rural schools will have been connected by the end of 2021, and will benefit from the same initiative,” she said.

This initiative follows the Cabinet approved the National e-Learning Strategy in the first quarter of 2021.

Mutsvangwa said in addition to the provision of free access to internet services at Community Information Centres and Community Village Information Centres, the government will meet all operational expenses inclusive of staff remuneration.

“Taking into cognizance the financial hardships brought about by the COVID-19 outbreak, Cabinet wishes to advise the citizenry that all students, pupils and the general public using these facilities will enjoy free access to internet services at Community Information Centres and Community Village Information Centres for a period of nine months. Members of the public will, however, continue to pay for the other services such as printing, scanning and photocopying that are offered at these facilities,” said Mutsvangwa.

All the initiatives will be implemented through the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) and will be complemented by the UNICEF GIGA Schools Connectivity Project.