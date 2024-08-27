Harare Councillors Involved in Land Invasion Scandals

Harare city Town Clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango has revealed that land initially earmarked for schools, clinics, and recreational facilities was illegally parceled out by land barons ahead of the 2023 harmonized elections resulting in over 5,000 unauthorized plots being created.

Chisango, testifying before the commission of inquiry into the governance of Harare, revealed that after these invasions, councillors often moved to regularize the illegal settlements, raising concerns about corruption.

“These are organized invasions,” Chisango said.

He added “Prior to elections, you have high land invasions.”

Minutes from a joint meeting of the Environmental Management Committee, the Education, Health, Housing and Community Services Committee, and the Licensing Committee show that Councillor Blessing Duma, who chairs these committees and represents the ward where Hannah Pay Scheme is located, proposed regularizing the scheme just months before the elections, despite the ongoing allegations of land invasions.

“These areas were invaded prior to 2018. The council moved to remove those settlements, but unfortunately, we had COVID-19. Then the council made a resolution to regularize some of the settlements,” Chisango said.

He further noted that a council resolution to regularize Crowbough settlements and Hannah Pay Scheme in Budiriro was passed after Councillor Duma, who was chairing the joint committee at the time, pushed for the regularization.

Chisango also highlighted that the rotation of positions within the Harare City Council (HCC) was carried out amid internal factional disputes in the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) following a recall of officials.

He added that these changes were initiated by Mayor Jacob Mafume.

