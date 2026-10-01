Harare Drainage System Under Spotlight as Rains Approach

The Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) has called on the Harare City Council to intensify the clearing and maintenance of storm-water drains ahead of the rainy season to minimise flooding in the capital.

CHRA director Reuben Akili said the city’s drainage challenges had contributed to flash floods over the years with non-functional drains leaving homes and roads vulnerable during heavy rains.

“As CHRA, we have always called for, continued clearing of stormwater drains. The absence of a clear drainage system over the years have caused flash floods in Harare,” Akili said.

He said although council had started clearing some drains around June and July, the exercise was being undermined by the way debris removed from the drains was disposed of.

“One of the challenges is that when they clear these drains, the waste or the debris that would have been taken out from these drains are just placed nearby the drains,” he said.

Akili said the debris could eventually find its way back into the drainage system when it rains effectively reversing the work done during the clearing exercise.

He also raised concern over the allocation of residential stands on wetlands saying homes built in such areas were particularly vulnerable to flooding.

“It is very, very expensive to live in a wetland because over the years, we’ve seen people sleeping whilst they are standing in most of some of the houses in Tafara, in Budiriro, because the houses will be flooded,” he said.

Akili also called for improved drainage infrastructure in informal settlements, particularly Hopley and Southlea Park where he said drainage systems remained poor.

“It is also important that, the local authorities expedite the process of ensuring that these places have proper drainage systems to avoid flooding,” he said.