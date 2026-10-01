Police Probe Underway Into Fatal Marondera Helicopter Crash

Investigations are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the helicopter crash that killed businessman Wicknel Chivayo, his wife and three others at Kudenga Farm in Marondera on Wednesday, according to Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

Commissioner Nyathi said forensic scientists and aviation experts had attended the crash site as investigators began examining evidence that could help determine what caused the aircraft to go down.

In a statement, he said the police were working with relevant experts as part of the investigation.

“Meanwhile, the Police in conjunction with the relevant experts, is conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the helicopter crash,” Commissioner Nyathi said.

The police identified the other occupants as Saneliswe Magagula, pilot Calvin Tafirei Soda and co-pilot Courage Mutavirwa.

Commissioner Nyathi said further details would be released as the investigation progresses.

“More information will be released as investigations unfold,” he said.

The helicopter crashed at Kudenga Farm on Wednesday around 5pm.

The deployment of forensic scientists and aviation specialists is expected to assist authorities in examining the wreckage and other evidence at the scene as they work to establish the sequence of events leading to the crash.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe has also been involved in the investigation.

Preliminary information reported by aviation authorities indicates that fuel spilled after the aircraft struck the ground and was followed by a fire although the cause of the crash itself has not yet been established.

An intact black box has reportedly been recovered from the crash site.

Commissioner Nyathi expressed condolences to the families of those who died.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police express its deepest condolences to the bereaved families,” he said.