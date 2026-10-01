Afro Wav Takes Zimbabwean Afro House Global

Bulawayo-born producer and DJ Afro Wav is strengthening his position on the international Afro House scene after being featured on Inner Visions, a major multi-track compilation curated by South Africa-based Zimbabwean DJ and producer Dr Feel.

Afro Wav, formerly known as K.O.D and born Simbarashe Kodzai joins nearly 16 DJs and artists on the project which explores rhythm, identity and personal reflection through Zimbabwean Afro House.

The compilation features artists including DJ Stavo, Nitefreak, Dr Chaii, Ryan Synth, MIčI, Reverb, TAPIWA, Simbai, Tashinga, Shona (SA), PA NGU, Takue SBT, Josh Major, Daphfinee and Taarof Adder.

Dr Feel said Inner Visions was intended to showcase the diversity of Zimbabwe’s contemporary Afro House movement rather than focus on one particular sound or generation.

“Inner Visions is about looking inward before you look outward. This is Zimbabwean Afro House, told by the people making it right now, for anyone in the world who wants to listen,” he said.

He described Afro Wav as one of the most dedicated producers to emerge from Zimbabwe’s Afro House scene.

“His sound is unmistakable—deeply rooted in our culture yet endlessly innovative. I have watched his work ethic and commitment to the craft over the years, and it is an honour to have him as part of Inner Visions,” Dr Feel said.

Afro Wav’s inclusion in the project adds to a career that has taken him from producing music locally to gaining recognition among international electronic music audiences.

The 32-year-old producer, who was born in Bulawayo has been associated with Seres Produções for almost 15 years and has built a catalogue that combines Afro House with elements of Afro-Tek and Amapiano.

His music is characterised by melodies, vocals and African rhythms with a sound that seeks to make Afro House accessible to a broad audience.

Over the years, he has collaborated with established names including DJ Satelite, Boddhi Satva, Dr Feel, Michael King, DJ Gálio, Mandisa, Stewie Le Savage, Prudence Mabhena, Lilocox, Drunky Daniels and Msiz’kay.

His Emotion 1 and Emotion 2 albums further expanded his international profile.

Emotion 2, in particular, explores themes including love, joy, loneliness and loss combining African percussion and atmospheric synthesizers with elements of Afro House, Afro-Tek and Amapiano.

The producer has also entered a new phase of his career with his latest single, Chopisa, released through Seres Produções.

The dance-oriented track combines heavy bass lines, kalimba melodies and call-and-response vocals, reflecting Afro Wav’s approach of blending traditional African influences with contemporary electronic production.

The release follows his Chaputika EP, a two-track project featuring the title song and an “Emotions” revisit.

Afro Wav has also been developing his own label, ILE ORIN, while preparing a series of releases and projects for 2026.

His international recognition includes a place on Traxsource’s Top Artists of 2022 list, where he was ranked 467th under the K.O.D alias.

His music has also received support from prominent Afro House figures, including Black Coffee, Shimza, Boddhi Satva, DJ Satelite, Batida, Djeff and Hyenah.

Among his recent collaborations is Simba reDenga, recorded with DJ Satelite, DJ Galio and Buhle as part of preparations for the Emotions [The Final Chapter] EP.

Another notable track in his catalogue is By Fire By Force, featuring Swizzy Anderson.

The song draws on themes of faith, perseverance and overcoming adversity combining rhythmic drums, melodies and electronic synths.

For Afro Wav, the growing international attention reflects a wider shift in Zimbabwe’s electronic music scene as a new generation of producers seeks to take locally rooted sounds to audiences beyond the country’s borders.