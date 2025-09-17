Harare Hosts Hub Unconference as Africa Pushes to ‘Decolonise the Internet’

Harare is preparing to host one of Africa’s most outspoken gatherings on digital media and civic technology, with this year’s Hub Unconference urging the continent to “decolonise the internet.”

Now in its 11th edition, the free two-day event will run on 24–25 September at Harare Gardens as part of the build-up to the Shoko Festival.

Organisers say more than 30 speakers from seven African countries will take part, representing civil society, technology, the creative industries and the media.

The theme, Decolonise the Internet is a call for Africans to counter Western dominance of online spaces and ensure fairer digital narratives.

Delegates will examine issues ranging from algorithmic bias and data ownership to artificial intelligence, digital storytelling and Africa’s role in global internet governance.

“We’re thrilled to host the 11th Hub Unconference at Harare Gardens as a free event using talks and edutainment to tackle pressing global issues. This year’s theme challenges colonial legacies embedded in internet infrastructure, biased AI and foreign misinformation while calling on Africans to reclaim our digital narratives,” said Takudzwa Musakasa, the Hub Unconference coordinator

Speakers include Uganda’s Kikaawa Nantume and Antonio Kisemboi, South Africa’s Dean Bhebhe, Burkina Faso’s Martial Panucci, Botswana’s Goitse Kwada and Zimbabwe’s Takura Zhangazha who will deliver the keynote address.

Artists such as King Kandoro, ProBeatz and Mufasa Poet are also on the line-up, alongside journalists and academics.

The programme features debates, live podcast recordings, lightning talks and interactive showcases.

In parallel, the Open Data Africa Summit will bring together bloggers, activists and developers to discuss how African nations can reclaim data sovereignty, improve transparency and harness AI for education and innovation.

The Hub is organised by Magamba Network in partnership with CHARM Africa a consortium that includes Wits Journalism, Defend Defenders, Civicus, Fojo Media Institute and others.

Previous editions have hosted journalists from CNN, The Guardian and Al Jazeera.