Zimbabwe Sweep Namibia in T20 Series with Dominant Display

Zimbabwe continued their strong preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 by defeating Namibia by five wickets in their second T20 match in Bulawayo taking the series 2-0 with a game to spare.

The hosts were tested briefly but crossed the line with confidence thanks to a timely cameo from Ryan Burl.

Brian Bennett’s quickfire 40 and Marumani’s third consecutive T20I fifty set the foundation for the victory.

Despite losing a few wickets in the middle overs, Burl’s composure supported by Tashinga Musekiwa sealed the win.

Namibia posted 170 runs on a flat pitch, a total that never seemed sufficient against a confident Zimbabwe side.

The home team had scored over 200 in their first match, maintaining their commanding form.

In the opening match of the series, Zimbabwe’s batting lineup piled on 211 for three in 20 overs, with openers Bennett and Marumani forging a century partnership in just 11.5 overs.

Marumani was dismissed for 62, while Bennett scored 94 off 51 balls including eight fours and four sixes.

Contributions from Ryan Burl (22 off 9) and Sikandar Raza (23 not out off 11) pushed Zimbabwe to a commanding total.

Namibia’s reply began with promise with Nicol Loftie-Eaton and Jan Frylinck attempting to revive the innings after an early wicket.

However, a swift double strike left them struggling at 74 for three.

Despite a brief partnership between Gerhard Erasmus and Zane Green, Namibia could not keep pace with the required run rate and fell 33 runs short, finishing on 178 for seven.

Both teams are using the series as crucial preparation for the regional finals in Harare from 26 September to 4 October.

Eight teams will compete for two spots at next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Zimbabwe’s dominant form in the series highlighted by clinical batting and disciplined bowling has sent a strong message to their regional rivals ahead of the continental qualifiers.