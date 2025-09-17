Malawi Awaits Election Verdict as Chakwera and Mutharika Face Off

Malawians are waiting to learn who will lead them next after polls closed in most parts of the country on Tuesday with counting now under way.

Voters turned out in their thousands to elect a president, MPs and local councillors braving long queues in a bid to influence change in a nation battered by economic turmoil.

Some polling stations stayed open later than scheduled after delayed starts.

President Lazarus Chakwera, seeking a second term has campaigned on promises to rescue the economy as has his main challenger 85-year-old former leader Peter Mutharika.

If no candidate secures more than half of the vote, the top two contenders will head for a run-off.

“I want to change this government. I want young people to be in good jobs,” said Ettah Nyasulu, a 28-year-old waitress, speaking before casting her ballot.

Daily hardship dominated the campaign. Inflation has surged above 30%, food prices have soared and a shortage of foreign currency has left banks struggling.

Rolling blackouts and nationwide fuel shortages remain a source of frustration.

As voting took place, motorists queued for hours at petrol stations.

Chakwera voted alongside villagers in Malembo northeast of Lilongwe watched over by security officers as locals jostled to glimpse their president.

Despite minor technical glitches with fingerprint readers at some of the 15,000 polling stations, officials said voting largely ran smoothly.

The Malawi Electoral Commission reported that about 3.7 million ballots were cast — half the number of registered voters.

Chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja warned social media users not to livestream themselves voting as ballot secrecy is protected by law.

For some, the vote was too important to risk missing.

“I was so eager to vote that I camped here overnight,” one woman outside Malembo Primary School said.

Another, Mercy Nedson Chimbewa, said: “We voted because of the freedom we have here. In other countries, people don’t get this chance.”

Counting began immediately after polls closed by day end.

Results of the presidential race must be announced by 24 September, while parliamentary results are due by 30 September.