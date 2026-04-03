Dealer Dupes Businessman of US$16k in Import Scam

By Judith Nyuke

The Managing Director of Excel Auto Parts was left counting his losses after losing US$16 682 to a motor spares dealer who claimed he could import various vehicle parts from Japan.

​Michael Manzini (38) who resides in Eastlea, Harare, appeared before Harare magistrate Michael Mafukidze charged with fraud.

The matter was remanded to 21 April.

​The complainant is Fungai David Moyo (36), the Managing Director of Excel Auto Parts.

​The State, represented by Takudzwa Jambawo alleges that in December 2024, the complainant sought to import motor spare parts valued at US$38 290 from Japan.

He approached Manzini to facilitate the importation, and Manzini charged US$5 000 for his services.

​On 28 December 2024, the complainant transferred US$16 000 to a Japanese bank account provided by Manzini who subsequently confirmed receipt of the funds.

In March 2025, Manzini provided his Steward Bank Visa account details to the complainant, requesting more funds to purchase outstanding parts to fill a shipping container.

​The court heard that between 25 March 2025 and 30 September 2025, the complainant made several deposits totaling US$22 290 into Manzini’s Steward Bank account.

Manzini allegedly confirmed receipt and claimed the parts had been purchased promising delivery in December 2025.

​It is the State’s case that between December 2025 and February 2026, the complainant made several follow-ups regarding the consignment, but Manzini became evasive.

​The total value stolen is US$16 682 and nothing was recovered.