Harare Residents Slam Prepaid Meter Rollout as Threat to Basic Rights

By Shalom Shawurwa

Plans by the City of Harare to install prepaid water meters have triggered backlash from the Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) which warns the initiative risks excluding low-income and marginalised communities from accessing safe clean water.

In a statement, CHRA slammed the move as an attempt to commercialise a basic human right without adequate public consultation or safety nets for the poor.

“Prepaid water meters effectively commercialize a basic human right, turning water into a privilege for those who can afford it. This move risks excluding the most vulnerable from accessing clean, safe water,” CHRA said.

While city officials argue the prepaid meters will improve revenue collection and curb water wastage, CHRA insists the model has failed elsewhere often leading to widespread disconnections and public health risks.

The association says the initiative contradicts the constitutional principles of devolution and citizen participation, citing Chapter 14 of Zimbabwe’s Constitution.

“This is not just a technical or financial issue; it is a matter of human dignity and public health. Water governance must be inclusive, transparent and guided by the principle that water is life, not a luxury.” CHRA added.

Despite the uproar, Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe confirmed Wednesday that contracts have already been signed with Chinese firms Hangzhou Liaison Technology and Helcraw Electrical—owned by ZANU PF MP Farai Jere—to install 600,000 prepaid meters under a “Build, Operate, Transfer” (BOT) arrangement.

Of those, 320,000 meters will be allocated to Harare with the rest earmarked for cities like Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and Victoria Falls.

Harare will also receive a new water treatment plant as part of the deal.

Installation is expected to begin within two weeks starting in high-density suburbs of the capital.

CHRA is demanding an immediate halt to the rollout until rights-based alternatives are explored and inclusive consultations are held.

The group argues sustainable solutions must ensure equitable access without punishing the poor.