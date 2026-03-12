Old Mutual’s Value Creation Challenge Expands Nationwide

Zimbabwe’s entrepreneurship landscape is set to receive another boost after the Old Mutual Zimbabwe-powered Eight2Five Innovation Hub launched the sixth edition of its flagship Value Creation Challenge, a programme designed to support startups and emerging businesses across the country.

Organisers say this year’s edition aims to reach a broader audience with the innovation hub embarking on a nationwide tour to engage and educate entrepreneurs particularly youths, women and persons with disabilities about the opportunities available through the initiative.

The programme has been strengthened through partnerships with several international and development organisations.

The British Council and the British Embassy, long-standing partners since the challenge’s inception, continue to support the initiative.

Additional partners joined in 2025 including the Zimbabwe Agricultural Development Trust, the Swiss Embassy and SNV Netherlands Development Organisation.

Dr Lloyd Anderson said the partnership reflects a commitment to nurturing innovation and creativity among Zimbabwe’s entrepreneurs.

“As a proud partner in the Value Creation Challenge, the British Council is committed to empowering Zimbabwe’s creative industries. By providing essential resources, mentorship, and opportunities for collaboration, we are not only nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs but also fostering a vibrant artistic community that is vital for the nation’s economic growth and innovation,” he said.

The challenge attracted around 725 young participants last year, and organisers say they hope to build on that momentum. A countrywide outreach campaign has already begun in Mutoko and will conclude at the Harare Institute of Technology on April 15.

During the tour, aspiring entrepreneurs are receiving support with registration and guidance on submitting strong applications. Workshops also provide practical business training aimed at equipping participants with tools to implement and scale their ventures.

Organisers say the initiative is intended to highlight the role of entrepreneurship in transforming Zimbabwe’s economy through innovation, job creation and sustainable business development.

Lillian Mbayiwa said the programme seeks to nurture a new generation of business leaders.

“By empowering emerging businesses with essential resources, mentorship, and funding, Value Creation Challenge will foster a new generation of leaders poised to tackle the country’s challenges head-on,” she said.

Since its launch, the challenge has focused on strengthening entrepreneurs’ business skills through mentorship, specialised training and access to industry networks, connecting participants with investors and potential partners.

The programme is structured around four main pillars innovative technology, creative industries, emerging industries and sustainability areas organisers say are critical to Zimbabwe’s future economic growth.

As one of the country’s largest financial services groups, Old Mutual Zimbabwe says promoting entrepreneurship remains central to its broader strategy of supporting sustainable economic transformation.