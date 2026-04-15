Hip-Hop Artist M.G hkh Uses Music to Tackle Youth Struggles

A local hip-hop artist says he is using his music as a platform to highlight the challenges facing young people including unemployment, mental health struggles and drug abuse.

Prince Peter Moyo, also known as M.G hkh blends personal storytelling with social commentary in his work drawing on everyday experiences from communities across the country.

In an interview with 263chat, the artist said his music is rooted in real-life issues affecting local youth particularly the growing concerns around substance abuse and limited economic opportunities.

“My work focuses on real-life experiences, particularly issues affecting young people such as unemployment, mental health and substance abuse,” he said.

Beyond music, Moyo also works with electrical systems repairing and restoring functionality — a craft he says closely mirrors his artistic process.

“In the workshop, I repair electrical systems and restore functionality. In music, I reflect on social systems and personal struggles. Both require discipline, patience and attention to detail,” he explained.

He believes artists have a broader responsibility beyond entertainment arguing that music can serve as a powerful tool for raising awareness and encouraging dialogue on social issues.

Among the concerns he highlights is the rise in drug abuse including the use of crystal meth (mutoriro) in some communities which he says continues to affect many families.

“My aim is not just to entertain but to contribute to awareness and dialogue,” he said.

Moyo added that his work has begun to resonate with young audiences with some reaching out after performances to share how his music has inspired them to pursue vocational skills or remain focused on their goals.

His workshop, he said has also evolved into an informal mentorship space where young people can learn practical skills that may lead to income opportunities.

“It’s rewarding to know my music is making a difference, no matter how small,” he said.

The artist’s dual role as both a craftsman and musician reflects a growing trend among local youth to combine creative expression with practical skills as they navigate a challenging economic landscape.