Higherlife Foundation Marks 30 Years with Book on Africa’s Philanthropy Journey

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Higherlife Foundation has launched a new book chronicling three decades of philanthropic work across Africa highlighting its long-term investment in education, health and community development.

Titled And Still We Rise, the publication traces the organisation’s evolution from its early response to Zimbabwe’s HIV/AIDS crisis into a major philanthropic player on the continent.

Speaking at the launch, co-founder Tsitsi Masiyiwa said the foundation’s journey into philanthropy was shaped by experience rather than initial design.

“We became philanthropists not by design, but by doing,” she said.

She added that the book reflects both the successes and challenges encountered over the years.

“This book is our attempt to be honest about what that means, the failure as well as the breakthroughs, and to show what becomes possible when you commit to a community for the long term,” she said.

The book brings together personal narratives and reflections from scholars, health professionals, educators and development practitioners from countries including Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Burundi and South Africa.

Higherlife Foundation President and Chief Executive Tanya Masiyiwa said sustained investment in people remains central to the organisation’s mission, with a continued focus on education and health.

“Only through continued investment in health and education can we create an environment that will help this generation capture the opportunities of tomorrow,” she said.

The foreword, written by Angeline Murimirwa, underscores the broader significance of the stories captured in the book.

“The stories you are about to read are more than individual success stories. They are a testament to what is possible when philanthropy moves beyond charity to genuine investment in human potential,” she writes. “

According to the foundation, nearly 500 000 scholarships have been awarded since its inception with programmes spanning Zimbabwe, South Africa and other countries through partnerships with governments and development organisations.

And Still We Rise is now available in paperback, Kindle and audiobook formats on major online platforms.