Housing Scheme Boss Denied Bail Over Multi-Million Dollar Land Scam

By Judith Nyuke

The High Court has turned down a bail application from a Mabvuku-Tafara Housing Pay Scheme director, who is accused of illegally seizing residential and commercial stands worth US$2.4 million from a registered housing trust.

​Initially, Lloyd Maungira (50) from Crowborough North, Harare has had his bail application denied by Magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa on fraud charges, prompting him to seek relief from the High Court.

He is expected back in court on 24 September.

Maungira a director of the self-styled Mabvuku-Tafara Housing Pay Scheme cooperative stands accused of illegally occupying and distributing land that is lawfully owned by the Pure Gold Housing Trust which is represented by Benjamin Murata.

The State alleges that from 2021 to 2025 Maungira illegally allocated stands on a 30-hectare plot in Donnybrook, Chizhanje, Mabvuku. He is accused of falsely claiming to be the official authority for the land, which is designated as City of Harare’s Plan TPYER 16A.

Despite the City of Harare officially allocating the land to Pure Gold Housing Trust through an offer letter and a Memorandum of Agreement, Maungira reportedly disregarded these legal instruments and assumed control of the land.

From December 2021 to date, Maungira reportedly invaded the property and took over 52 residential stands and 13 commercial stands, illegally allocating them under the banner of his cooperative.

It is the State’s case that his actions were intended to deprive Pure Gold Housing Trust of ownership and control of the said land.

The total prejudice to the complainant stands at US$2.4 million, and none of the stands or funds have been recovered.