Mnangagwa Rallies Munhumutapa Day Warns Against Drugs and Division

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged youth to draw inspiration from the legacy of the Munhumutapa Empire calling on them to embrace discipline, innovation and patriotism while rejecting drugs and destructive influences.

Speaking in Zvishavane at the second edition of the Munhumutapa Day celebrations which also coincides with his birthday, Mnangagwa said young people must be at the forefront of shaping Zimbabwe’s future under Vision 2030.

“This year’s theme, From Revolutionary Roots to Youth Empowerment, Securing Our Future, embodies patriotism and loyalty to our motherland,” he told thousands of supporters including the ZANU-PF Youth League.

“True patriotism means putting our country first, protecting our culture, and defending the sovereignty won through sacrifice,” he said

Mnangagwa praised youth contributions in agriculture, mining, manufacturing, sports and culture while highlighting government-backed programmes such as the Munhumutapa Housing Scheme, youth empowerment funds and livestock distribution initiatives.

He urged young people to seize opportunities in agro-manufacturing, mining value addition, renewable energy and ICT-driven industries.

However, he warned of growing social ills, singling out drug and substance abuse as a major threat.

“Drugs will rob you of your ability to fulfil your destiny and weaken families, ultimately degrading our national fabric. Choose discipline over destruction. A healthy nation is a productive nation,” he said.

The President also framed the Munhumutapa Empire as a symbol of leadership and sovereignty that should inspire young Zimbabweans.

“Like Munhumutapa, who united his kingdom and ensured its prosperity, my administration is committed to uniting Zimbabwe and building sustainable development,” he said

The annual Munhumutapa Day, launched in 2024 in Masvingo, will rotate across the country’s ten provinces.