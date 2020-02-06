Human Rights Violations On The Rise: ZPP

Cases of human rights violations continue to increase in the country, according to the January 2020 monthly report by human rights watchdog, the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP).

The report indicates that violations increased significantly with Mashonaland Central recording the highest number.

“The month of January 2020 saw an increase in reported human rights violations from 119 to 185. Harassment and intimidation were the highest recorded violations at 96. Mashonaland Central province recorded the highest violations at 34. Machete gangs continued to terrorise citizens with ZPP receiving reports of three murders deaths at the hands of these gangs,” said ZPP in its latest report

ZPP said police and machete gangs commonly referred to as Mashurugwi contributed the most to perpetrators.

“Police and machete gangs contributed the most to the profile of perpetrators, followed by Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (Zanu PF). The culture of selective application of the law by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) remains a mainstay of the Zimbabwean landscape.

“Some opposition party public events were barred by the police during the course of the month. The social, political and economic environment prevailing in Zimbabwe is breeding ground for human rights violations and regrettably being perpetrated with impunity. It also creates hotbeds for violent conflict,” read the report

Despite arrests ZPP is concerned on the rise in violence and urged authorities to increase their efforts to deal with the gangs once and for all.

“ZPP notes with concern the continued perpetration of violence by the artisanal mining terror gangs. Although the police has managed to arrest some of the gangs, including an eight member gang popularly known in Kwekwe as the “Maketo brothers”, there is need to increase the efforts so as to ensure these gangs are dealt with, once and for all,” ZPP reported