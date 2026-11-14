Police Appeal for Help Identifying 11 Bodies at Parirenyatwa Mortuary

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has appealed to members of the public to help identify 11 bodies including those of three named individuals which are being held at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals Mortuary in Harare.

The bodies were recovered from different locations across the country between August and October 2026 with some victims dying in road traffic accidents, mining incidents and other unexplained circumstances.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the appeal was aimed at helping authorities establish the identities of the deceased and trace their relatives.

Among those identified by name is Enock Manuel (54) who was found dead in Harare’s central business district on August 2.

He reportedly had no fixed abode and was wearing blue work suit top and brown trousers.

Another deceased person, identified as Shadreck Sithole (35) was found dead at Hillside Squatter Camp on August 21.

He was wearing black track bottoms and a grey T-shirt.

The third named individual, Promise Chigwida, approximately 21 died after being trapped in a mine shaft in Mazowe on October 12.

Police are also seeking relatives of eight unidentified men whose bodies were recovered from different locations.

They include a man estimated to be 30 years old who was found floating in Mazowe Dam on September 18 and another believed to be 35 who was found dead in the middle of the Harare-Chirundu Road on September 5.

Two other men, estimated to be 28 and 35 years old respectively were found dead in separate incidents in Mazowe and Mt Hampden.

The body recovered in Mazowe belonged to a man who reportedly died after being trapped in a mine shaft on September 7 while the decomposed body of the other was discovered in a bushy area at Beta Bricks Field in Mt Hampden on September 7.

Other unidentified victims include a man found dead in a maize field in Westgate Area D near the railway line on August 13 and another discovered at Robert Mugabe Square on August 20.

Police are also appealing for assistance in identifying two men who died in separate road traffic accidents.

One was involved in a fatal accident along Whitwell Road in Borrowdale, near Pokugara Estate, on August 30 while the other died in an accident at the 12-kilometre peg along Murewa-Mutawatawa Road on the same date.

Commissioner Nyathi urged anyone with information that could assist in identifying the deceased to visit Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals Mortuary or report to their nearest police station.

“Members of the public who may have information that could assist in identifying the deceased are urged to visit Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals Mortuary, report at their nearest police station,” he said.