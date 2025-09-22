Hunters FC Keep Title Hopes Alive as Promotion Race Intensifies

By Takudzwa Madondo

Hunters FC edged past Mutare City Rovers with a slender 1-0 victory at Sakubva Stadium on Sunday keeping themselves firmly in contention for promotion from the Eastern Region Soccer League.

The win lifted Hunters to 57 points level with Masvingo United at the top of the table.

Tenax CS who beat Buffaloes 2-0 at the weekend remain six points adrift but with a game in hand leaving the title race finely balanced with just five rounds remaining.

Despite the growing pressure, Hunters coach Clifford Dzvairo struck a composed note.

“Competition at this level is what makes football the best sport in the world. We know we’re up against strong teams, but we’re pleased with how far we’ve come,” said the 26 year old coach

Based in Marondera, Hunters have built their campaign on consistency — grinding out results away from home while turning their own ground into a difficult place for opponents.

Their run-in however, is daunting.

Fixtures against St Paul’s Musami, Renco Mine, Masvingo United, Tenax CS and Deportivo La Murambinda will determine whether they secure a historic first promotion to the Premier Soccer League.

Dzvairo believes the team’s discipline and determination will be decisive.

“Our focus and hunger for success are what drive us forward,” he said.