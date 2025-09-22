Businessman in Court for Forging Wife’s Signature

By Judith Nyuke

A local company director has appeared in court accused of fraudulently altering company documents to remove his wife as a shareholder and forging her signature to siphon money from their company’s bank account and secure loans.

Murombo Josiah Mimana (46) was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare Regional Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa charged with five counts of fraud.

He was granted US$500 bail and the matter was remanded to 23 October 2025.

The complainant in this case is Marvel Mtisi, 52, and she is a shareholder and director of MIMJ Holdings (Pvt) Limited.

Mimana is also a shareholder and director of the same company.

According to court papers, the two are husband and wife.

The State, represented by Rufaro Chonzi, alleges that on March 16, 2011, Mimana and Mtisi formed and registered the company MIMJ Enterprises (Pvt) Limited, with each owning 50% of the shares.

​

On July 30, 2021, Mimana reportedly applied for a ZWL$27,500,000 loan from Ecobank Zimbabwe without Mtisi’s knowledge.

He allegedly forged her signature on the application forms.

The court heard that based on this fraudulent application, Ecobank approved the loan.



​Two days later, on August 2, 2021, Mimana allegedly signed the loan documents as the Managing Director while also forging Mtisi’s signature, falsely claiming she had signed as the company’s Finance and Administration Director.

On the second count, the State alleges that on 29 April 2024, Mimana fraudulently made a loan application at Ecobank Zimbabwe for a loan amount of US$186 727.02 without the knowledge of Mtisi.

He reportedly forged Mtisi’s signature on the loan application forms and tendered them to the bank for processing.

On 29 April 2024, the loan was approved and awarded basing on misrepresented facts.

Mimana signed the document as the Managing Director of MIMJ Enterprises.

Another individual, Joshua Munyaradzi Mimana, also signed, fraudulently claiming to be the company’s Operations Manager despite not being an employee.

The State’s third charge alleges that on May 24, 2025, Mimana fraudulently wrote a letter to the Finance Department of Total Energies Marketing Zimbabwe.

He reportedly forged Mtisi’s signature and submitted the letter without her consent.

Mimana then reportedly tendered a forged Form CR 14 to Total Energies and Nedbank Zimbabwe, falsely instructing them that Mtisi was no longer a director of MIMJ Enterprises (Pvt) Limited.

He then directed Total Energies to change the company’s banking details from Ecobank Zimbabwe to Nedbank Zimbabwe without his wife’s knowledge.

On 21 July 2025, Mtisi received WhatsApp message from Veronique Jolivet, who advised her that she had received a Form CR 6 which was indicating that she (Mtisi) was no longer a director of MIMJ Enterprises (Pvt) Limited.

On 31 July 2025, Mtisi wrote an e-mail to the manager of Nedbank Borrowdale Branch enquiring whether they had received that form CR 6 which was indicating that she was no longer a director of MIMJ Enterprises (Private) Limited.

They both confirmed that there was an instruction which was relayed to their legal department by Mimana.

On June 26, 2025, Mimana applied to the High Court of Zimbabwe to have Mtisi removed from her position as a director of MIMJ Enterprises (Pvt) Limited.

Mtisi reportedly never received a summons from either Mimana or the High Court Sheriff.

On August 4, 2025, Primrose Mukundwa gave her a court order, HCH 2552/25, which stated that she was no longer a shareholder or a director of the company.

On the fourth count, the State alleges that sometime during the period extending from 2011 to 2021, Mimana made some applications to open several bank accounts, which included MIMJ Enterprises (Private) Limited Mining Account, MIM] Enterprises (Private) Limited Farming Account, MIM] Enterprises (Private) Limited Export Account and MIMJ Enterprises (Private) Limited Mining Account at Ecobank Zimbabwe without the knowledge of Mtisi.

During that same period, Mimana well knowing that Mtisi was supposed to be part in the opening of these bank accounts and was a signatory in all the company accounts, forged Mtisi’s signature on the account opening forms without her knowledge and tendered them to Ecobank Zimbabwe for processing.

Acting upon Mimana’s misrepresentation, Ecobank Zimbabwe, basing on fraudulent accounts opening forms from Mimana, opened MIMJ Enterprises (Private) Limited Mining Account, MIMJ Enterprises (Private) Limited Farming Account, MIMJ Enterprises (Private) Limited Export Account and MIMJ Enterprises (Private) Limited Mining Account without Mtisi’s knowledge.

It is the State’s case that Mimana has been siphoning company funds from MIMJ Enterprises (Pvt) Limited into these several accounts without Mtisi’s knowledge.

The State’s fifth charge alleges that on March 22, 2011, Denis Munetsi registered the company MIMJ Enterprises (Pvt) Limited on behalf of Mimana and Mtisi, who were the company’s sole directors and shareholders, each holding 50% of the shares. Mtisi was also appointed the company secretary.



The documents, including the share certificates and Form CR 14, were filed with the Registrar of Companies.



​From January to July 2025, Mimana allegedly committed fraud by secretly removing Mtisi from her roles as director and company secretary.

He then misrepresented to the Registrar of Companies that he was the sole shareholder.

It is the State’s case that on July 9, 2025, Mimana fraudulently reregistered the company and changed the share ownership certificate to show he owned 100% of the shares.

During this process, he allegedly appointed Christopher Dunstan Musuruari Gwaze and Joshua Munyaradzi Mimana as directors without Mtisi’s knowledge.