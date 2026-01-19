Sybeth Musengezi Launches New Political Party

Political activist Sybeth Musengezi has launched a new political party, Suthisa ilizwe – Gutsaruzhinji (SI-G), and formally notified the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of its establishment.

In a letter dated 16 January 2026 and addressed to ZEC chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba, Musengezi informed the electoral body that the party had been formed in line with the requirements of the Electoral Act.

“We hereby notify the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of the establishment of our new political party, Suthisa ilizwe – Gutsaruzhinji (SI-G),” the letter reads.

The party has requested guidance on compliance procedures and asked to be added to ZEC’s database of political parties to enable it to receive official communication and invitations to participate in future elections.

Musengezi said SI-G is prepared to submit all required documentation, including its constitution and leadership details. He also emphasised that only party structures recognised and authorised by the national leadership would be considered legitimate for political and electoral activities.

The party’s address of service was given as Mt Hampden, Harare, with official communication channels already established.

Musengezi signed the letter in his capacity as President and “Patriot in Command” of SI-G.

The launch adds another name to Zimbabwe’s increasingly crowded opposition political space, at a time when debates around constitutionalism, leadership legitimacy and democratic reforms remain highly contested.

Sybeth Musengezi is a political activist who rose to national prominence through a series of legal challenges against President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ruling ZANU-PF party.

He is best known for court applications filed between 2020 and 2022 in which he argued that Mnangagwa’s rise to power was unconstitutional, citing alleged irregularities within ZANU-PF’s internal processes, including the party’s 2017 Extraordinary Congress. Musengezi maintained that Mnangagwa had no legal authority to assume the presidency, a claim that was ultimately dismissed by the courts.

Although unsuccessful, the cases attracted significant public attention and sparked debate about party legitimacy, constitutional interpretation and the limits of judicial intervention in political disputes.

Musengezi has positioned himself as a confrontational outsider willing to directly challenge entrenched power, a stance that has earned him both supporters and critics.

With the formation of Suthisa ilizwe – Gutsaruzhinji (SI-G), Musengezi appears to be shifting from courtroom activism to formal electoral politics, signalling an intention to test his ideas and influence at the ballot box.