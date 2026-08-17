InnBucks and Spar Launch “Woza Summer” Promo with Weekly Grocery Prizes

InnBucks and Spar Supermarkets have launched a nationwide promotion offering Zimbabwean shoppers the chance to win a grocery trolley dash every week for six consecutive weeks.

The “Woza Summer” campaign which runs from 14 August to 30 September 2026 is available at participating Spar outlets across the country.

Customers can enter the weekly draws in two ways.

They can either buy participating products worth at least US$20 and pay using an InnBucks Debit Card or directly at the point of sale or complete a Cash-In or Cash-Out transaction of US$20 or more at a participating Spar outlet.

Each qualifying transaction earns the customer an entry into that week’s draw.

A winner will be selected every Thursday and notified on the same day. The winner will then take part in the trolley dash at their nearest participating Spar outlet the following Friday.

An InnBucks spokesperson said the promotion was designed to reward customers for everyday transactions.

“Woza Summer is about rewarding everyday Zimbabweans for the transactions they already make. Whether you’re paying for groceries or moving cash, InnBucks and Spar are turning routine moments into a shot at a trolley full of free groceries.”

Customers wishing to participate can dial *569# or download the InnBucks app from the App Store or Google Play.

The promotion is being publicised through SMS, radio, in-store media and social media platforms, with support from Zimbabwean influencers.

The campaign ends on 30 September, with terms and conditions applying.