Harare Police Officer Shot Dead by Husband After Abuse Allegations

A police officer has been shot dead by her husband in Harare after confronting him over allegations that he had sexually abused her 16-year-old daughter, police said.

Sergeant Portia Dzanwa (36) who was stationed at Zimbabwe Republic Police Hatfield Traffic died on Sunday night.

Her husband, Pharaoh Dombodzvuku (52) was arrested on suspicion of murder after allegedly attempting to take his own life with the same firearm.

According to a police internal memo, the teenager told her mother on Sunday that she had been involved in a sexual relationship with her stepfather.

She reportedly told her mother that, on one occasion, Dombodzvuku had collected her from school and taken her to a lodge in Waterfalls where she alleged that they had sexual intercourse.

Dzanwa confronted her husband over the allegations, after which the three agreed to report the matter to Southlea Park Police Station.

Police said Dombodzvuku instead drove past the station and headed to his brother’s home in Hopley, saying he wanted to discuss the matter first.

The three arrived at the house shortly after 21:00.

Dombodzvuku allegedly asked his brother to take the teenager inside while he remained in the vehicle with Dzanwa to continue their discussion.

A short time later, the brother reportedly heard two gunshots.

He rushed outside and found the couple slumped in the front seats of the vehicle, according to police.

A CZ pistol loaded with a magazine containing 12 rounds was allegedly found on Dombodzvuku’s lap.

Dzanwa died at the scene.

Her husband was taken to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital in a critical condition and remains under armed guard as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police have not yet disclosed further details about the investigation.